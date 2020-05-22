Alia Bhatt And Other Actors' Interesting Videos On Their YouTube Channel During Quarantine

Bollywood actors are making good use of their time amid the lockdown. Celebrities are taking to their social media handles and posting several photos and videos of their activities. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and others are taking to their YouTube handles and posting videos for their fans. Read more to know more about what Bollywood actors are posting on their YouTube handles:

Alia Bhatt and other actors posting interesting videos

Alia Bhatt's YouTube

Alia Bhatt recently took to her YouTube channel and penned a beautiful poem for her followers. In her poem, which was written for the Earth Day 2020, the actor expressed her gratitude for the sunrise and sunsets, the forests and lakes and seas. She also thanked the health professionals and police personnel, who are putting their lives at risk for the wellbeing of the society as a whole. Here is the video from her official YouTube channel:

Varun Dhawan's YouTube

Varun Dhawan has been talking to Bollywood celebrities through his YouTube channel. On his channel, he talks to them about things we should do for the betterment of the country. Dhawan also talks about various things that will keep us busy during the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, he interviewed Arjun Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan's YouTube

Kartik Aaryan is taking his quarantine time to make videos for his new talk show titled KOKI Poochega. In the show, he talks to several people who are in the frontlines of this pandemic. Recently, he interviewed Luke Coutinho, a celebrity nutritionist, Holistic personal coach, and author. The duo spoke about the importance of Indian superfoods, praying, practising positive psychology, performing pranayama and staying positive wholeheartedly. Aaryan's channel has several informational and hilarious videos.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood celebrities have been coming forward to help the society and spread awareness. Actors like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been helping the needy as much as they can. John Abraham has also been working to feed the stray animals and has also joined hands with an NGO. Remo D'Souza, a popular Bollywood director, is hosting online dance competitions to help out the background dancers of Bollywood.

