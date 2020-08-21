Alia Bhatt And Other Actors Who Showed Their Love For Banarasi Wear; See Here

Known for its elegance, luxurious texture and vibrant colour, Banarasi silk has its own place when it comes to traditional wear. Making its way back into the fashion industry, Banarasi wear has captured the attention of some of the gorgeous divas of Bollywood. Here are some of the Bollywood fashionistas in their ravishing Banarasi avatar. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the impressive actors in Bollywood. Completely rocking her traditional look in the above picture, the Raazi actor can be seen here in a mehndi green regal Banarasi lehenga. Putting forward her beauty, the actor completed her look with minimal jewellery and opting for heavy jhumkas only. With nude make-up, smokey-eyes and green bindi, the actor completed her look.

Deepika Padukone

In the year 2017 at the launch event of Hema Malini’s autobiography, Cocktail actor Deepika stunned everyone in a gorgeous red and gold Banarasi saree. The actor teamed up her saree with half sleeved blouse and accessorised her traditional look with a heavy golden neckpiece, matching earrings and giant golden Kada. For hairdo, she opted for a messy bun and kept her make-up very glowy and dewy with coral lips and lots of mascara.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma opted for a Banarasi Sabyasachi saree for her wedding reception and looked simply breathtaking. From the hand-woven half-sleeved blouse to her flattering white gajra, actor’s royal and regal look was loved by many. For hair, Anushka opted for a big hair bun which was decorated with flowers and vermillion. She accessorised her look with a massive looking statement gold necklace with matching jhumka earrings. For glam, the Zero actor went with nude glossy lips and smokey black eye make-up.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, while promoting one of her films, opted for a purple Banarasi saree. The actor also adorned her hair bun with a gajra, which added more twist of tradition to her overall look. Shraddha also wore a closed neck ornament with a pair of huge jhumkas. With bold eye make-up and a matching bindi, she rounded off her ravishing look.

Priyanka Chopra

For Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s star-studded reception, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear a golden Banarasi saree. She complemented her golden six-yard with a jade blouse and a beautiful green bindi. With a Kanti necklace, matching earrings and a pair of kadas, she completed her traditional attire. Her hairstylist left her hair lightly tousled, while her make-up was stuck to classic cherry lips and soft smokey brown eyes.

