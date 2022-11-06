Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Announce Arrival Of Baby Girl; Film Industry Extends Wishes

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have released an official statement on social media following the birth of their baby girl today, November 6. The couple stated that they're 'officially bursting with joy' after the arrival of their firstborn. Alia and Ranbir were spotted arriving at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, for her delivery earlier in the day. Their family members including Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and more were also spotted at the medical facility. Celebrities like Shweta Bachchan, Ishaan Khattar and more extended wishes.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor release statement after welcoming baby girl

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 6, the Brahmastra actor shared a note which read, "And in the best news of our lives:- our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE Alia and Ranbir." Take a look.

The couple received congratulatory messages from the who's who of the entertainment industry including Shweta Bachchan, Ishaan Khattar and more. Shweta wrote, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always," while Ishaan mentioned, "Congrats." Neha Dhupia mentioned, "Congratulations you guys!! Sending the 3 of you and the rest of the family so much love!! God bless your Lil princess."

According to a report, Alia Bhatt arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11 am-12 pm for the past few days, a hospital insider said.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June, sharing a picture of her and Ranbir from their doctor's visit. "Our baby is coming soon (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year in April. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with their close family and friends in attendance.

