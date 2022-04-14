Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Married! Newlyweds Look Regal In First Official Pictures

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place on Thursday, April 14. Although the duo maintained to be hush about their nuptials until the very last minute, talks of their marriage created a massive buzz on social media in the recent past. Now, we have got our hands on the first pictures of the couple as the man and wife after their marriage ceremony. Needless to say, the duo looks nothing less than royalty as they ticked the wedding milestone to begin a new journey together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt now married

The couple dodged the usual red colour for wedding attires and set a new trend by opting for white ensmebles. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a slew of photos of the couple. Take a look at it below:

Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia

On Wednesday evening, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son's wedding to Alia Bhatt is all set to take place on April 14. Post marriage, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to take a 15-days off to complete after-wedding rituals in a traditional Punjabi manner, as per Bollywood Life. Reportedly, a Satyanrayan puja will also be held after Alia becomes the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family. It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same from the Kapoor family is yet awaited.

Previously, the rumour mill had it that the couple will organise langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai to mark their wedding. Now, as per Bollywood Life, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will seemingly visit the holy Siddhivinayak temple post their marriage ceremony to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. The portal also claims, there is speculation that Ranbir Kapoor will make his social media debut after his wedding day. If this is the case and the actor finally joins Instagram, his first post would most probably be a wedding picture with his wife Alia Bhatt by his side. However, the Rockstar actor and his representatives haven't issued any official statement about the same.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony was only attended by close friends including Akansha Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, and more. Along with family members Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan and others.

Image: Instagram