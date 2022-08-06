Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Kickstart 'Brahmastra' Promotions; Mom-to-be Flaunts Baby Bump

Soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kickstarted the promotions of their forthcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The couple made an appearance together after a long time as they joined director Ayan Mukerji for a special preview event of the song Deva Deva.

While Ranbir looked handsome in an all-black avatar, with matching shades and shoes, Alia, on the other hand, opted for a tan-brown dress that perfectly highlighted her baby bump. They were joined by Ayan as the trio posed for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor look adorable as they kickstart Brahmastra promotions

In pictures and videos making rounds on social media, Alia looks radiant as she poses in a brown wraparound dress with a matching inner, paired with beige and black stilettos. Ranbir, who was dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers with a chain around his neck, posed with his hand on Alia's shoulder. Take a look.

Director Ayan Mukerji recently unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming track Deva Deva, which showcased Ranbir's Shiva explaining his powers to Alia's Isha, while also practising them in full force. In the caption, the filmmaker mentioned, "Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us…And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th!."

The film's first song, Kesariya, has already become a massive hit. For the unversed, the film, which has been written and directed by Ayan, is the first part of a planned trilogy. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Brahmastra will release theatrically on September 9, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen in Darlings and Shamshera respectively.