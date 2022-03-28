Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Set To Tie The Knot? Here's What The Latter's Aunt Has To Say

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the Bollywood industry's much-loved couples and speculations about them tying the knot have been doing the rounds for a while now. The couple was recently seen meeting with the CEO and Designer of a saree couture brand, Beena Kannan and the pictures from their meeting went viral on social media. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently working together on their upcoming film Brahmastra and fans can't wait to see them share the screen.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

After the duo was seen meeting with Beena Kannan, the rumours were that they had planned on tying the knot in April 2022. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir's aunt, Rima Jain opened up about the duo's wedding and mentioned that the wedding will 'definitely happen', but she is unaware of when it will take place. She also mentioned that as the family has not been preparing for the function, the wedding would not be taking place soon.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor meet Beena Kannan

CEO and Designer of the saree couture brand, took to social media to share a picture with the couple a few days ago. Although the reason the couple met with Kannan is unknown, several fans of the duo headed to the comments section of the post and took to social media as they believes the couple was gearing up to tie the knot.

Have a look at the picture here:

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi, was also seen in RRR and is now all set for her next film. She will soon be seen sharing the screen with her beau and the fan-favourite Bollywood duo will star in the sci-fi film, Brahmastra. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in pivotal roles. A still from the film recently surfaced online and the lead actors could be seen gazing into each other's eyes. Ranbir was seen in a denim shirt, while Alia donned a simple peach t-shirt as they held hands and stood on either side of a gate.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt