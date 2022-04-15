Joining Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal is Bollywood's new power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently exchanged vows on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai.

Their wedding glimpses took the internet by storm with many celebrities and other fans extending their heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds. As the Ralia fans are elated with the couple's wedding, recently, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is doing rounds on social media where the couple's fans from Kolkata celebrated their wedding with a unique twist.

Ranbir-Alia Fans celebrated their union in a unique style

The duo's fans around the country are overwhelmed with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor becoming husband and wife. Several fan pages and other accounts are sharing unseen glimpses and videos of the lovebird's D-day. One such picture shared by Ranbir-Alia's fans from Kolkata caught netizens' attention. In the pic, two dummies is made to wear traditional Bengali wedding outfits with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's face masks on them and the wedding rituals being carried out.

The paps handle, Varinder Chawla shared the images with the caption, "@aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor fans in Kolkata … celebrating their wedding 😍✨#AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #Wedding #VarinderChawla "

Here, take a look-

Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Alia Bhatt on 14th April took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her royal wedding. Sharing the pics, Alia penned a heartfelt caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾"

Take a look-

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt,varindertchawla