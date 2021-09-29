Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Luxurious Birthday Getaway In Jodhpur Costed THIS Much

Creating a major buzz in the industry, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are grabbing headlines with their romantic getaway in Jodhpur to celebrate the latter's 39th birthday. Following a romantic wish from Alia, the duo's vacation pictures are making rounds on the internet with fans in awe of the luxurious setup for their date. Take a look inside the lavish lodge in Rajasthan where the rumoured couple resided.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor romantic getaway in Rajasthan

On September 29, the Sanju actor celebrated his 39th birthday and received heaps of wishes from fans and the film fraternity on social media. However, his rumoured girlfriend's post caught the attention of the netizens as she shared a snap of them enjoying a sunset near the lake together with the caption, ''happy birthday my life 💗♾✨''. According to the geolocation tag on the actor's post, Alia and Ranbir enjoyed a romantic getaway at SUJAN Jawai Camp at the Jawai Bandh.

According to the resort's official website, the camp is scheduled to be opened for guests on October 1, however, special arrangements were seemed to have made for the Bollywood couple to enjoy their vacation. The official Instagram handle of the SUJAN Jawai camp shared multiple pictures to provide a glimpse into the luxurious amenities offered along with 'fabrics and weaves produced by local artisans and textures and colours inspired by the local culture and surrounding landscape.'

The camp offers a drive in the wilderness along with a walk with the Rabari tribespeople and unique tented suites. As per the website, each suite costs ₹91,000 per night.

More on Alia and Ranbir's trip to Rajasthan

Fans were quick to get hold of the pictures from Alia and Ranbir's pictures from the romantic date in Jodhpur. The pictures have since gone viral where Alia can be seen chatting with Ranbir who is comfortably sprawled across the mat. In another picture, Alia was seen offering her rumoured beau something.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen starring in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama titled Brahmāstra. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in significant roles.

Image: Instagram/thesujanlife/ranbirkapoor