Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Venue: Couple To Reportedly Get Hitched In Mumbai

Fans are beaming with curiosity to get details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, as reports of the duo tying the knot in April have made rounds on the internet. The lovebirds are reportedly getting hitched in 'a close-knit affair', having only close friends and family members in attendance.

While various celebrity couples opted for destination weddings in a grandeur style, the two will reportedly be tying the knot in Mumbai at the Saawariya actor's ancestral home. According to Pinkvilla, the couple's wedding venue was fixed since the day they decided to get married, with Ranbir's ancestral home, which is the RK House, being an ideal choice. The venue has apparently been fixed by Ranbir himself.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get hitched at RK House in April

The venue also came as the best option as Ranbir was 'very close' to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. His parents, late veteran Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, also got married at the RK house in January 1980. These reasons reportedly formed Ranbir's decision to get married to the Gangubai Kathiawadi star in Chembur. The duo's wedding guest list is also said to comprise 450 people, with wedding planners Shaadi Squad handling it.

The couple's close ones have also been told to keep their schedules clear from the second week of April. Pinkvilla also mentioned how the Kapoors are eyeing an April end ceremony, however, the Bhatt family is keen on doing it 'as early as possible' owing to the health condition of Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan. While there is no official confirmation about the wedding, the couple's ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see them get hitched.

Their wedding rumours also gained momentum when the two were spotted with Beena Kannan, CEO and Designer of the saree couture brand. The reason behind their meeting is unknown, however, it led to fans theorizing about their nuptials.

On the work front, they will be seen together in the sci-fi film, Brahmastra. Direct by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in pivotal roles. It is slated t hit theatres on September 9, 2022,

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANBIRKAPOOR)