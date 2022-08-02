Alia Bhatt Answers Correctly When Asked The Name Of India's President; 'I Love It When...'

Alia Bhatt is all set to bring her maiden production to the home screens of the audience. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings, in which she is not only the lead actor but also a co-producer. While the actor has been promoting her upcoming Netflix movie, she recently went down memory lane and recalled her interview where she incorrectly answered when asked to name the President of India.

Alia Bhatt goes down memory lane recalling her 2013 sensational chat show

Alia Bhatt garnered fame with her debut movie SOTY but became a massive sensation among the audience after she appeared on a chat show in 2013 and named the President of India incorrectly. While the then President was Pranab Mukherjee, Alia stated 'Prithviraj Chouhan' due to which she soon became meme material for many.

Now, during a recent Indian Express event, Alia Bhatt recalled her past interview and first named the current President of India correctly by saying ‘Droupadi Murmu Ji.'She further reflected on how she loved the fact that people thought she was dumb. She even extended a message to all the young girls stating that general knowledge and bookish intelligence in her opinion were not intelligence and added that one needed to have a certain emotional intelligence to survive in this world.

She said, “I love it when people think that I am unintelligent, or that ‘oh she is so dumb.’I genuinely do, because they make so many memes on me which add to the popularity, and then it’s like you are loving my movies. So there is possibly something that I am doing right in the movie business...I also want to put out this message for young girls-- general knowledge and bookish intelligence in my opinion is not intelligence. To survive in a world, you have to have a certain emotional intelligence, which is possibly the highest form of intelligence.”

Alia Bhatt also asserted that she knew the correct name of the President when she was asked the same in the chat show in 2013 and added how it was just confusing. She even revealed how her father advised her to rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent. “My father says ‘rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent.’ I had this interview on 23rd July when somebody asked me who is the President of India and I was like right now the ceremony hasn’t happened yet, so I am not sure what to say. So I would rather not say anything... In my defence, for the millionth time, I knew who the President of India was (in 2013). It was just confusing. You put anybody in the spot and ask them to give an answer, all wrong answers come out,” she added.

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her upcoming Netflix movie Darlings which will arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5. The makers of the film have already given a sneak peek into the film's bone-chilling plot and the mother-daughter bond Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt will portray on screen through the trailer of the film.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt