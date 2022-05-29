Alia Bhatt Asks For 'sunshine' In New Post, Arjun Kapoor Quips Ranbir Is 'busy Shooting'

Actor Alia Bhatt's love for nature and the sky isn't hidden from fans. Time and again, the Brahmastra fame takes to social media to share dreamy travel photos, thereby blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. On Sunday afternoon, Alia once again took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning sun-kissed photos, leaving fans enticed. However, what stole the limelight was her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor's hilarious comment on her new post.

Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt

In the new photos, Alia Bhatt aces the tie-dye trend in a bright yellow t-shirt that was matched with black yoga pants and quirky sports shoes. The Brahmastra actor, who is known to relax in mother nature's lap, is seen embracing the sunshine on a green landscape as the camera captures the candid moments. While sharing the photos, Alia expressed, "just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way." Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photos surfaced online they went viral in no time. However, when the dreamy post caught the attention of Arjun Kapoor, he did not leave the opportunity to tease the newlywed bride. Referring to sunshine as her husband Ranbir Kapoor, the Ishqzaade star commented, "Sunshine is in Mumbai shooting with Luv Ranjan but!!!" Alia, who was missing the company of her husband, replied "Stop rubbing it in." Check out their hilarious social media banter here:

This comes just a couple of days after Alia responded to a viral video of Ranbir Kapoor cradling an adorable baby. While re-sharing the cute clip on her official Instagram page, Alia wrote, "Okay. This video is a full vibe (crying emoticon)".

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is also set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the superhero film.

Reportedly, the plot of the movie is set in two timeframes. The story focuses on the life of a young man Shiva, who travels 3000 years back in time to unveil the mystery of his superpowers. While one-time frame features the modern time, the other is set in the pre-Mahabharatha era, where Shiva learns about Brahmastra to defeat his enemy in the present time.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@arjunkapoor