Alia Bhatt Asserts Beau Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Gossip; 'though He's 'got Bad Reputation...'

Actor Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview, has clarified that her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor is not a 'gossiper' even though he has got 'a bad reputation'. The actor shared that she has never heard Ranbir saying 'one bad thing' about anyone. She further opened up about how Ranbir was as a person and how he supports her.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her bond with Ranbir Kapoor

Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is not a 'gossiper'. She said that Ranbir 'only has good things to say about people' and she has not heard Ranbir say 'one bad thing about anyone in her life'. The actor appreciated her boyfriend and admitted that this quality of him is what she loves about him the most.

Alia revealed that even if Ranbir is criticising someone, he will ask her to 'touch both ears with fingers'. She added that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star only 'believes in saying good things, otherwise, he asks not to say it and she 'respects' that gesture. While speaking to RJ Kannan, Alia also admitted that because of Ranbir, she has become a 'non-gossiper' and she is like 'no don't gossip about anybody'.

The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra back in the year 2017. Alia and Ranbir kept their relationship under wraps for quite a while and made it official when they were spotted attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together the next year. In 2020, Ranbir also shared that he and Alia would have been married had it not been for the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Further opening up about her bond with Ranbir, Alia said, "It is a feeling, it just happens. Sometimes, it just fits. I wouldn't want to speak too much about because I'm a little protactive about it. I just really value him as a human being, this thinking and the way he is." The actor further added that 'none of us are perfect, you make it work, and you learn to love everthing about a person'. She said that even though she is not a perfect human being, she knows the way he supports her and the way he is there for her.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the second time in Ayan Mukerji's passion project, Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmastra trilogy has been bankrolled by Fox Star Pictures, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The first instalment of the film franchise will be released on September 9 this year, while the second and third parts are due in 2024 and 2026.

Image: Instagram/@ranbirklove