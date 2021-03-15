Alia Bhatt Attends BFF's Wedding With Besties In Jaipur; See Pics, Dance Videos From Event

Alia Bhatt recently attended a close friend’s wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She was seen along with her besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta, and a few others. Pictures and videos of her along with her fellow bridesmaids have been going viral on social media. The actor looked mesmerizing in all pictures and created a storm on social media. Take a look at some of the pictures from Alia Bhatt’s friend’s wedding.

Pictures from Alia Bhatt’s friend’s wedding

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture in which all the girls can be seen gearing up for the D-Day. In the picture, Alia can be seen in an orange ghagra. She captioned her post by writing, “To OUR bestie!!!!!”

In one picture, Alia planted a kiss on Rhea’s cheek. In the other picture that has been going viral on social media, Alia can be seen in a white sharara. She posed amidst the beauty of nature.

Earlier, Alia shared a set of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. In pictures, Akansha Ranjan, Alia Bhatt and others can be seen posing towards the camera with all smiles. The caption of her post read, “We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves.”

Another happy click was the one with girls in which the actor looked stunning in pink. Several other pictures have been shared on social media. Take a look below.

Previously, videos of Alia and her friends dancing to popular Bollywood songs on stage had been shared online. The videos were from the Sangeet ceremony. The group was seen shaking a leg to Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool in the ceremony.

A list of Alia Bhatt's upcoming films

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Another film in her kitty is the fantasy-drama Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji in which she will be sharing the screen space with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal parts. The actor also has SS Rajamouli's RRR and a black comedy titled Darlings in her kitty.

