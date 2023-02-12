Alia Bhatt Attends Ex Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Reception Sans Hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who once dated her Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra, also attended his wedding reception with wife Kiara Advani in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was accompanied by her Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a sequin saree. Ayan, on the other hand, wore a black suit.

The actor also posed with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs. Check out her photos below:

About Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra relationship

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year, also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The actors dated for a brief period of time until they broke up. Alia then dated Ranbir Kapoor, whom she married in April 2022. The couple are now parents to a daughter Raha, who they welcomed in November.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra went on to date his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The couple date for a while until they tied the knot on February 7 this year.