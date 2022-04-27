Alia Becomes Only Indian To Get A Spot In Top 10 Influencers List, Beats Jennifer Lopez

Last seen in the Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt recently became the talk of the town after she tied the knot with her long-time beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. She often takes to social media to share glimpses of her life, and has now topped an Instagram influences list, which includes some popular Hollywood celebrities like Zendaya, Will Smith, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth and others.

Alia Bhatt is the only Indian in the top 10 and ranks at the 6th place above Jennifer Lopez.

Alia Bhatt secures place in top 10 list of Instagram influencers list

According to a recent report by Influencer Marketing Hub, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt ranked in sixth place with a whopping 64 Million followers and an engagement rate of 3.57%. She ranks sixth after Zendaya and Tom Holland, who came in first and second place respectively, followed by Dwayne Johnson, BTS member J-Hope, and Will Smith. Jennifer Lopez then comes in seventh place after Bhatt, followed by Ester, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

Alia Bhatt was the talk of the town after she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Bhatt shared some dreamy pictures from the ceremony and wishes poured in for the happy couple. The duo looked regal in shades of cream and gold as they began a new chapter of their life together. Sharing the news on social media, Alia wrote -

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Other Indians on IG influencers list

The list of top Instagram influencers published by Influencer Marketing Hub saw other Indians as well, apart from Bhatt, who was the only one from the country in the top 10. With 77 Million followers and an engagement rate of 2.45%, Priyanka Chopra ranked 13th on the list, followed by Akshay Kumar with 62 Million followers and 3.33% engagement. Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna also appeared on the list and ranked in 18th and 19th place respectively.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt