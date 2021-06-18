Alia Bhatt Begins 'prep' For 'Darlings' Movie; Shares Glimpse Of The Script

Alia Bhatt began her preps for her upcoming movie Darlings on Thursday night as she shared a picture of the script. She gave a sneak-peek into her book and the stationery while she read the story. The actor also sat along with a cup of coffee.

It was in March this year when this outing was announced by the makers. Apart from Alia, the film will feature Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew. More so, Alia has also donned the producer's hat for this film, alongside Gaurav Verma. Alia had said, "This one's special! Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine Productions."

Alia begins 'prep' for Darlings

According to Peepingmoon.com, Alia Bhatt's next film Darlings will follow the story between a mother and daughter, who will grow up in a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai. They kidnap the latter's abusive husband but things turn upside down when he goes missing. Vijay Varma will be seen playing Alia's husband in the upcoming outing.

The film’s teaser was dark, with statements popping in bold red colour. More so, it also ended with a “statutory warning”. The makers said in Hindi, “Offending women can be very dangerous for your health.” The short video revealed that the film will presumably be a dark comedy.

Alia's other movies

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. "It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything," she had penned as she had shared a pic with Ranbir and Ayan. Brahmastra was slated for a 2020 release, however, the release date was pushed ahead due to the pandemic.

She is also roped in for SS Rajamouli's RRR, alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn. She will be seen playing Sita in the film.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up. The teaser of the same garnered massive attention on the internet. Not only fans but many celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Neeti Mohan, among others, also lauded the actor's work.

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.