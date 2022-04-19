Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the talk of the town ever since the two bonded for life in a dreamy yet intimate wedding ceremony that took place at 'Rockstar' actor's Vastu residence on April 14, 2022.

After a fairytale wedding and grand post-wedding bash, both the actors are getting back on track. After Ranbir was spotted in the T-series office, recently his ladylove also resumed her work and was spotted at the airport as she jetted off for the shoot of her next film.

Alia Bhatt resumes work post her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport leaving for the shoot of her next project. She was seen wearing a light pink coloured suit and she accessorised herself with small Jumkas. For hair, the Brahmastra star opted for an open hair look.

The paps handle Viral Bhayani, posted the video where Alia is seen getting out of the car and posing for paps before she enters the airport. Sharing the video, the paps handle wrote in the caption "#aliabhatt post marriage joins work as she leaves for her film shoot "

Here, take a look at the video-

For the unversed, as per reports by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt will be flying to Jaisalmer to complete the shoot for Dharma Productions' film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. The makers have recently announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on 10 February 2023. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Earlier Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted in the city post his wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the T-Series office

Both the lovebirds have resumed work post their wedding. Before Alia, Ranbir was spotted at the T-series office. The actor was seen in casual attire. He wore a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt with beige coloured pants and completed his look with sports shoes. However, it is still not known for what project the actor visited the office. The entertainment photographer, Varinder Chawla posted the video on his Instagram handle. Sharing the video, the paps handle wrote " The newly wedded RK gets clicked outside @tseries.official office in a casual look 📸🙌🏻"



Here, take a look at the video-

Image: Instagram@varindertchawla