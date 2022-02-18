Alia Bhatt Bids Adieu To Berlin With Series Of Mesmerizing Pics, Anushka Sharma Reacts

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently gearning up for the release of her upcoming biographical crime-drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, she jetted off to Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film, thereby creating a massive buzz as she walked the red carpet of the Berlin Film Festival alongside ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, on Friday, February 18, the star bid adieu to the streets of Berlin while returning to her home country, India.

While doing so, Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to share a slew of mesmerizing pictures of herself to ignite social media and leave the fashion police stunned once again

Alia Bhatt is a vision in white

Alia Bhatt has been highlighting that 'white can never be basic' ever since she began promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, in the new series of photos, Alia can be seen dazzling in a white body-hugging dress. To add a creative twist to her look, Alia topped her dress with a matching oversized blazer. Meanwhile, statement heels, red bold lips and messy hair completed her look. While sharing the new photos online, Alia wrote, "Bye bye Berlin," before adding a white heart to complete her caption. Take a look at the pictures below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it did not only impress fans but even many prominent Bollywood divas resorted to the comment section to compliment Alia. While Anushka Sharma called her 'stunning', Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Excuse me please!!!!!" Meanwhile, Ananya Panday claimed she is 'obsessed' with her look and Huma Qureshi hailed her as 'gorgeous'. Check out their reactions here:

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Speaking of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, ever since the news of her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali broke out, fans became utterly eager to know what cinematic magic is in store for them this time. Viewers know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director best known for his work consisting of visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, a traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is mesmerizing to watch. Hence, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has now become one of the most-anticipated films of the Hindi movie industry.

Adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a simple girl who is forced to embrace the gangster lifestyle to mark her own territory as a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt