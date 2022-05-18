Alia Bhatt Bowled Over By Fans From Thailand Recreating 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's 'Dholida'

On May 18, actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media space and dropped a video featuring her fans from Thailand recreating Gangubai Kathiawadi's song Dholida. The track became one of the top hits in no time as it showcased the artiste performing stunning dance moves.

Not just the dance, Alia Bhatt's look in a white-coloured saree teamed up with some heavy accessories was also loved by her fans. The impact of the song has surely travelled beyond India to other parts of the world.

Alia Bhatt lauds her fans from Thailand for recreating Dholida

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video starring some of her fans from Thailand recreating her song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The video sees Rachaya Noppakaroon, a transgender model from Thailand, and two of her friends dancing to the song. Sharing the video on her IG story, Alia wrote, "Love these recreations Thailand. You have my", adding a heart emoji and Thailand's flag emoji.

In the video, the girls could be seen donning Indian lehenga cholis as they groove to Dholida. Taking to the photo-blogging site, Alia's Thailand fan shared the video which garnered a lot of attention from the Udta Punjab star's Indian fans and the comment section is proof of it. A fan wrote, "Being an Indian I still can't dance like this! These girls are dancing so beautifully! (sic)", another one commented, "Your dance moves and you all are amazing and superb." One wrote in the comment section, "You are amazing with a Bollywood song love from India (sic)".

The song Dholida has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung it. Kumaar penned the lyrics of this high-energy song.

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi won critical acclaim across the nation. The film also got premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. The film is a biographical crime drama that follows the real-life story of a girl named Gangubai aka Gangu, who ended up becoming one of the most powerful women in the red light area in Kamathipura, Mumbai.

The film sees Gangu fighting for her own rights in the beginning in order to gain power and as soon as she gets it, she fights for the rights of other women who live in Kamathipura. The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in theatres on February 25.