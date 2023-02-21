Alia Bhatt Calls Out News Portal For Invasion Of Privacy: ‘In What World Is This Okay?’

Alia Bhatt recently bashed a media portal for invading her privacy and 'crossing all lines.' The actor was papped when she was having private time in her living room on Tuesday. The actor on finding this out took to her Instagram stories and shared the pictures of herself from the living room shared by a media portal and asked, "In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Her caption read: "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!"

She added, "In what world is this okay and allowed? this is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!"

The actor also tagged Mumbai police in her Instagram stories.

Mumbai Police intervenes

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police asked Alia Bhatt to file an official complaint with them after she expressed concern over her 'invasion of privacy'. Alia told the officials that her team is in touch with them. Several celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor also shared similar instances of their pictures being clicked without their consent and slammed such behaviour by the paparazzi and news portals.

Alia's family members, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt also reacted strongly to the pictures being shared online.