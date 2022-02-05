Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best Boyfriend Ever' As He Copies Gangubai's Namaste Pose

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently garnering praises following the trailer release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, she attended the trailer launch of her forthcoming film in an all-new avatar. Many celebrities showered praise on Alia Bhatt and the one who caught everybody's attention is the Gully Boy actor's beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Tamasha actor was recently spotted out and about in the city by the paparazzi. When Ranbir Kapoor was asked about Alia's recently released trailer, the 39-year-old actor simply put his hands up in a 'Namastay pose' and copied Alia's signature stance from the upcoming film. Well, Alia Bhatt is all praise for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor as the former shared a collage of their photos in which they both could be seen doing the same 'namaste' pose.

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a collage of photos in which she herself and beau Ranbir Kapoor were seen doing a namaste pose. Not only this, The Highway actor called Ranbir 'the best boyfriend ever' in the caption adding two white hearts.

Alia Bhatt has been in the news since the trailer release of Gagubai Kathiawadi. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gully Boy actor posted the three-minute-long clip, which commences with a thunderous insight to her character, and pans to how she gathers support from masses, takes on stations fearlessly among other things. One also sees faint glimpses of Ajay Devgn's character in the trailer. In the caption, she mentioned, "GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Trailer out now.#GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb." Take a look.

Fans couldn't resist as they started complimenting the actor which can be proved from the comment section. A fan wrote, "One more best actress award coming your way - greetings from Israel", another one commented, "Loved it 😊 😍❤️ thank you so much for releasing it in Telugu also and I am a big fan for you ❤️😍 @aliaabhatt and again I will watch it in Hindi also 😍🥳" and some even dropped heart and fire emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Brahmastra'

The B-town couple, Ranbir and Alia, will be seen in Brahmastra. The film is an upcoming superhero trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie features a star cast that includes some of the biggest names like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film will be part one of a planned trilogy and is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor)