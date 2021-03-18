Alia Bhatt Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Kapoor & Sons' With Throwback Photos And BTS Footage

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated the fifth anniversary of the release of her family drama film Kapoor & Sons, which hit the theatres on March 18, 2016. She took to her Instagram stories on Thursday and shared some throwback photos along with unseen BTS footage from the film, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and the late Rishi Kapoor.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film became an immediate box office success earning over Rs 73 crore in India. Her throwback features several fun moments from the sets of Kapoor & Sons which also became critically acclaimed for its eccentric family story. Take a look at her throwback moments on Kapoor and Sons here.

Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heera Mandi?

Alia Bhatt is once again set to reportedly work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his upcoming series Heera Mandi. The duo has previously collaborated in the biographical film Gangubai Kathiawadi which will release on July 30 this year. According to Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt has been offered the role of one of the twelve protagonists in Bhansali's Heera Mandi and she has agreed to come on board the project. It has been reported that each of the protagonists will have a well-defined character arc with a detailed storyline, as Alia is also going to be one of them. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are also collaborating on his recently revived project Inshallah, which will commence filming soon after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

More Alia Bhatt's movies updates

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi flick Brahmastra: Part One with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020. Recently, Alia Bhatt unveiled her characters first look in the upcoming Telugu period action drama film RRR, where she will be playing the character of Sita. The period action film also stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in lead roles, with Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. It is set for release on October 13, 2021. Take a look at Alia's character still from the film here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.