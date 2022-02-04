Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is slated for release on February 25 this year. The trailer of the film was released on February 4. The actor and the filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were spotted at a special trailer launch on Thursday. The duo was joined by Ajay Devgn, who plays a key role in the film.

During the promotion, Ajay Devgn also showed Alia his Rolls Royce, in which he arrived at the venue. A video of Alia Bhatt checking out Ajay's car was shared by the paparazzi's. In the video, Alia can be seen donning a white saree and peeking inside the car with much interest while Ajay, who sports a black t-shirt and beige pants, can be seen standing beside her.

Many fans and followers of the actors found the video 'adorable' and wondered if Alia asked Ajay about the car's mileage. One fan wrote, "really hope she asked, mileage kitna deti hai.” Another one wrote, "She's cute," while one user added, "That's cute." Another one chipped in, "Wahh... Ye hui na dosto wali baat (wow… this is how friends are)."

Alia Bhatt at a trailer launch wore an elegant white saree with delicate gold work. Her hair was tied in a bun and she accessorised her outfit with heavy jhumkas and wore a bindi as well. She also turned her back to the cameras and joined her hands up in the air as she recreated the iconic moment from the teaser of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the other hand donned a simple black kurta and Ajay Devgn wore a black long-sleeve t-shirt and sunglasses as they were spotted at a special event ahead of the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer release.

The actor recently released an all-new poster of her upcoming film that will be a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. The film will see Bhatt take on the role of a brothel owner and one of the very powerful women of Kamathipura. The poster saw the actor giving the camera an intense look as she wore a white ethnic ensemble and red bindi. She could be seen with her hair flowing to the sides as she also wore dark kajal and a nose ring. The caption read, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu 🌙 🤍

Trailer out on 4th February. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February 2022."

More about Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s, which revolves around the life of a girl named Gangubai (played by Alia Bhatt) from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women from Kamathipura. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.

Image: Varinder Chawla