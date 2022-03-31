Alia Bhatt Clarifies Deleting 'RRR' Posts; Dismisses Rumours Of Rift With Rajamouli & Team

Featuring in a film titled RRR directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, was a dream come true for actor Alia Bhatt. The film marked the actor’s first pan-India film that has been receiving a terrific response from people and critics alike. However, there were several rumours flooding on social media about a possible rift between the Alia and Rajmouli that led her to unfollow the director on social media.

After coming across such rumours on social media, Alia clarified the same on Instagram while reacting to the rift rumours of rift between Rajamouli and her. In her clarification on her Instagram story, the actor requested fans and people to not give into assumptions based on what the actor does. She revealed how people thought that she has deleted RRR posts because of some problems with the team.

Alia Bhatt reacts to rumours of her rift with SS Rajamouli and team

Several media reports had claimed that Alia who seems to be upset with the limited screen space in the final cut of the film, had deleted some of the posts related to the film from her Instagram feed. Refuting such claims, she explained, “I sincerely request everyone to not make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old videos posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered.”



Following this, the actor who plays the role of Sita in Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer revealed that she loved every single thing about being a part of the film and playing a role in it even if it was time-bound. Towards the end, she concluded the post and wrote, “The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide.”



Meanwhile, RRR has been shattering all box office collections as it made a business of over Rs 13.50-14 crore range on its sixth day for the Hindi version. The drop was only 10% from the Rs 15.02 crore recorded the day before. With the figure, the total collections would be around Rs 121 crore.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt/SSRajamouli

