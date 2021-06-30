Alia Bhatt Clicked Outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office In Mumbai Sporting A Chic Look

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt wrapped up the filming of her upcoming biographical crime drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi on June 28. The film is a Sanjay Bhansali directorial and its trailer has created quite a buzz around the film as well. On June 30, Alia was spotted entering Sanjay Bhansali’s office.

Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

In the video shared by a media person on their Instagram handle, the Student of the Year actor is seen getting out of her car. She is wearing a white full-sleeved top and a pair of blue denim jeans. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. She is also wearing a black mask. As soon as she steps out of the car, the paparazzi start calling out her name and request her to pose for them. But Alia only waves at them and does not wait.

Gangubai Kathiawadi wrapped up

In a lengthy Instagram post, Alia announced the wrapping up of the film. She also shared behind-the-scene pictures of her from the sets of the film. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you. When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed♥️ P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi cast

Along with Bhatt, the cast of the film includes Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa essaying pivotal roles. The trailer shed light on the character of Gangubai’s journey who goes on to become the matriarch of Kamathipura. The film is loosely based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Image: ALIA BHATT’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.