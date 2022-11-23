Alia Bhatt 'concerned' About Raising Her Daughter In The Spotlight: 'Don't Want Intrusion'

New mom Alia Bhatt opened up about raising her baby girl amid constant public glare, mentioning that she's a 'little concerned' about her child's privacy. In a conversation with Marie Claire, which took place before Alia welcomed her daughter, the actor stressed that she doesn't want any intrusion into the kid's life and feels 'very protective' about the same.

The actor also spoke about how she would react if her daughter chooses to get into acting, mentioning that she can't really 'prepare and plan' for these things and have expectations.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl at a Mumbai hospital on November 6.

Alia Bhatt talks about raising her daughter in the spotlight

Discussing how she'll manage to raise her daughter under public scrutiny, Alia mentioned, "I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about."

Further, on being asked how she would react if her daughter chose to pursue acting as a career, Alia said, "I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be." The actor said that her kids will have a blank slate to choose whatever they deem fit.

Alia and Ranbir announced that they're set to embrace parenthood in June this year via social media. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony after years of dating.

On the work front, Alia will be seen Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and more. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline as well as her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)