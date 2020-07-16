Alia Bhatt Posts A Cryptic Post On Instagram As Nepotism Debate Rages On; Check It Here

Ever since the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a storm is raging on in Bollywood regarding nepotism. Star kids like Alia Bhatt has been in the eye of the storm. Recently, the latter put up a post on her Instagram story which seems to be her answer to all the accusations and negativity around her. Here's what she said.

Alia Bhatt's cryptic quote

On her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt posted a cryptic note which seems to have grabbed everyone's attention. The quote that she shared says "Silence says a lot more than you think". See the post here:

Alia Bhatt has been targeted ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the topic of nepotism in Bollywood cropped. Things heated up more when an old clip from a chat show surfaced where Alia can be seen asking who is Sushant. While the actor has remained a dignified silence on the matter, the Bhatt clan have been open about it.

Recently, Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt had taken to her Instagram account to share screenshots of the threats that she and Alia have been receiving. She also called out Instagram for not taking proper action regarding such trolls and miscreants. In her post she wrote, "I have to draw boundaries in my own life and pursue action no matter how annoying or time-consuming or downright sad it is".

In another instance, Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan also lashed out when her daughter became a victim of abuses. She took to social media to slam the trolls and also question the social media over its privacy and safety policies. Replying to a tweet of director Hansal Mehta over nepotism in Bollywood, Razdan has said that the audience's expectations are more from star kids being so and so's children.

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt (Alia Bhatt's step-sister) is also involved in a heated argument with Kangana Ranaut. While Bhatt says Kangana is ungrateful to er family for their support in launching her Bollywood career, Kangana speaks otherwise. Recently, Pooja Bhatt had also shared a video from yesteryears where Kangana can be seen thanking the Bhatt's. The war over nepotism in Bollywood seems to rage on with no end.

