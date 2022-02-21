Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Saree During 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Promotions; 'Kolkata Meri Jaan'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical crime-drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She recently returned to India after attending the world premiere of her forthcoming film along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, it seems that the Highway star has reached Kolkata to brace her fans for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On Monday, February 21, the actor took to social media to flaunt her saree collection once again in a slew of mesmerising pictures, thereby leaving the fashion police stunned.

Alia Bhatt is a sight to behold in white

Alia Bhatt has been setting perfect examples of 'white can never be basic' ever since she began her promotion schedule of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, in the new series of photos, Alia can be seen dazzling in a gorgeous white organza saree. To add a creative twist to her look, the actor opted for statement jhumkas, and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun rounded off her traditional look. Sharing the new photos online, Alia hailed Kolkata as her 'jaan' before completing her caption with a white heart emoticon. Check out her new photos below:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it did not only impress fans but many prominent Bollywood divas took to the comments section to compliment Alia. While Rhea Kapoor said, "Love. The earrings are beautiful", Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Such a stunner." Even Athiya Shetty appreciated her look by dropping a lovestruck emoji under her post. Take a look at the reactions here:

Speaking of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, ever since the news of her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali broke out, fans became utterly eager to know what cinematic magic is in store for them this time. Adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a simple girl who is forced to embrace the gangster lifestyle to mark her own territory as a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on February 25, 2022. Apart from this, Alia has Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR and Darlings in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt