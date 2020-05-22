Alia Bhatt's Office 'Eternal Sunshine' Is All About Happy-go-lucky Feels; See Pictures

Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought out actors in Bollywood and time and again has shown her many talents. From baking to acrobatics, to taking up writing courses, Alia Bhatt makes sure that she keeps growing in fields other than just acting. We got a sneak peek into her office space which the actor has designed herself with the art director of Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt recently got her office renovated by her friend and Dear Zindagi art director Rupin Suchak to suit her taste and aesthetics. The pictures show the sophisticated taste of Alia and is a reflection of her personality. Check out the pictures below.

Sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's new office space

Alia Bhatt's office space is spread over 2,800 sqft. Designer Rupin had a visualisation of how the place must look like and came up with a plan to bring the vision to life. The office space has multiple quirky yet classy features. One of the most striking features about the space is a humongous 12 feet deep picture window that runs along the entire walkway. It allows plenty of natural light to come in and lights up the living room.

Alia Bhatt intends to hold her meetings and script readings at her new office. She hopes to start using the quirky office space once the lockdown ends. The actor was thrilled to see her office space take a complete turnaround. Expressing her excitement and contentment with the new design, the actor said,

“Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and coziness”.

Rupin too spilt some beans and expressed what it was like to design Alia's office space. The art director said that Alia was involved in every little decision and kept giving her insights. He further gave details about the efforts that went behind it, saying,

“Even though the execution took 4 months, it was all worth the wait. Alia likes to be involved in every decision and because of her shoot schedule there were times we’d have to wait for her to approve and confirm certain designs and structures. I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around. So we added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to the space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love of art and design.”

What is next for Alia Bhatt on the work front?

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank and Gully Boy. While Kalank had received mixed reviews, Gully Boy was a super hit film. Alia Bhatt has a lot of projects lined up their way. She will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun, Mouni Roy. The trailer of the film came out a while back and fans are intrigued to watch the movie. The film is set to release in December 2020.

