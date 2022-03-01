Alia Bhatt Deserves Oscar For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Others Should Pack Bags: Shekhar Suman

Alia Bhatt has bounced back big time from the unimpressive reviews for her last film Sadak 2. The actor stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi and her performance has been creating an impact on the audiences. Not just has her act helped the movie rake in the moolah at the ticket windows, minting close to Rs 50 crore, it is also winning praises from the celebrities.

Celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan had previously gone gaga over Alia's acting in the film. The latest to do so was Shekhar Suman. The actor shared that the Udta Punjab star was deserving of an Oscar for her act. He also urged the other actresses to learn from her, or 'pack their bags.'

Shekhar Suman says Alia Bhatt deserves Oscar award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shekhar Suman was blown away after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi. He opened up on the experience and the impact it had on him on Twitter.

The Movers & Shakers star visited a theatre after two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared that watching the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was a 'surreal experience' for him. He praised the filmmaker, and stated that Bhansali was 'not just a director par excellence', but an 'auteur unparalleled' over the past three decades. Shekhar highlighted the director's 'astounding' vision and acumen, and called him the 'best in the country'.

To watch Gabgubai in the theatres after two yrs was a surreal experience.Bhansali is not just a director par excellence but an auteur unparalleled in the last 3 decades.He is the best in the country we have with a vision and acumen not just admirable n astounding but unmatched! — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 1, 2022

The 61-year-old artist penned a tweet for Alia, sharing that he'd give her an Oscar for her act, if he had that authority, for her ' absolutely stunning and magnificent performance.' He even had a message for the 'self-proclaimed actresses', and urged them to 'pack their bags and go home' or that they should learn from the actress.

If i had the authority to give an Oscar i wd give it to Alia Bhatt hands down for her absolutely stunning and magnificent performance in the film https://t.co/d4PrVykPId of the self -proclaimed actresses should pack their bags and go home or stay back and learn from her @aliaa08 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 1, 2022

He also gave a shoutout to the experience of watching a film in the theatres, which has been majorly affected due to the pandemic. He wrote that the big screen experience and the 'magic of cinema' could not be replicated.

Big screen experience is a Big experience,nothing can replicate or replace the magic of cinema.Welcome back Cinema.We missed you. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 1, 2022

Praises galore for Alia Bhatt & Gangubai Kathiawadi

Varun Dhawan was the latest to praise the film. He praised his Student of the Year co-star and said he was stunned by her 'insanely brilliant performance' in the 'beautiful' film. Earlier, Samantha and Ananya had used like 'masterclass' and 'masterpiece' for the performance and the movie.