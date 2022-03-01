Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt Deserves Oscar For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Others Should Pack Bags: Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman said that Alia Bhatt deserves Oscar for her act in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and that other 'self-proclaimed actresses should pack bags and leave'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Shekhar Suman, alia bhatt, gangubai kathiawadi

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @shekusuman


Alia Bhatt has bounced back big time from the unimpressive reviews for her last film Sadak 2. The actor stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi and her performance has been creating an impact on the audiences. Not just has her act helped the movie rake in the moolah at the ticket windows, minting close to Rs 50 crore, it is also winning praises from the celebrities. 

Celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan had previously gone gaga over Alia's acting in the film. The latest to do so was Shekhar Suman. The actor shared that the Udta Punjab star was deserving of an Oscar for her act. He also urged the other actresses to learn from her, or 'pack their bags.'

Shekhar Suman says Alia Bhatt deserves Oscar award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shekhar Suman was blown away after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi. He opened up on the experience and the impact it had on him on Twitter.

READ | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release, Kim-Kanye's divorce battle: biggest newsmakers of the week

The Movers & Shakers star visited a theatre after two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared that watching the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was a 'surreal experience' for him. He praised the filmmaker, and stated that Bhansali was 'not just a director par excellence', but an 'auteur unparalleled' over the past three decades.  Shekhar highlighted the director's 'astounding' vision and acumen, and called him the 'best in the country'.

READ | Gangubai Kathiawadi day 3 box office: Alia Bhatt film sees further growth towards success

The 61-year-old artist penned a tweet for Alia, sharing that he'd give her an Oscar for her act, if he had that authority, for her ' absolutely stunning and magnificent performance.' He even had a message for the 'self-proclaimed actresses', and urged them to 'pack their bags and go home' or that they should learn from the actress. 

He also gave a shoutout to the experience of watching a film in the theatres, which has been majorly affected due to the pandemic. He wrote that the big screen experience and the 'magic of cinema' could not be replicated.  

READ | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Arjun Kapoor lauds Alia's performance; calls her 'Mini Meryl'

Praises galore for Alia Bhatt & Gangubai Kathiawadi

Varun Dhawan was the latest to praise the film. He praised his Student of the Year co-star and said he was stunned by her 'insanely brilliant performance' in the 'beautiful' film. Earlier, Samantha and Ananya had used like 'masterclass' and 'masterpiece' for the performance and the movie. 

READ | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Amul celebrates film's success with topical, Alia Bhatt reacts
READ | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office, Day 4: Alia Bhatt-starrer enjoys 'extraordinary' Monday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shekhar Suman, Alia Bhatt, Oscar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND