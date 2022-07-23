Alia Bhatt Drops Intriguing Posters Of 'Darlings'; Trailer Out On THIS Date

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is a busy actor and has a series of films in her kitty. While she has amazed the audience for years with her ace acting skills, the actor is now all set to embark on her maiden production venture. Alia is not only playing the lead role in the upcoming film Darlings but has also donned the producer's hat for the same. While the movie will release on the OTT giant Netflix in a few weeks, its makers have kept fans engaged with regular updates. Recently, Alia Bhatt dropped a few new posters of the film that gives a tiny glimpse at its bone-chilling narrative and also announced the release date of the film's most awaited trailer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently dropped some brand new posters of her upcoming film Darlings. In one of the posters, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, who will play the former's mother, could be seen indulging in a serious discussion. One of the posters also saw a spat between Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew's character. Among all, the fourth poster of the film gave a glimpse of its mysterious plot as Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah stood before Vijay Varma, who is tied to a chair with his mouth stuffed with cloth. Take a look at the posters here.

Sharing the posters, Alia Bhatt announced the film's trailer will be released on Monday, July 25. In the caption, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star wrote, "Abhi ke liye ye photos dekho. Monday ko battings dikhaungi." Her co-star Vijay Varma reacted to the post and wrote, "Battings." Sophie Choudry penned, "Looks so good," while Neha Dhupia and Shweta Bachchan sent the mom-to-be their love.

Darlings teaser

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt shared the first look of her maiden production Darlings. In the teaser, Alia Bhatt could be narrating the popular story of a scorpion and a frog while the visuals give a hint of how her character is with a simple man played by Vijay Varma. The teaser further gets intriguing as Alia Bhatt and Shefali shah talk about a murder they had attempted in a dream. As Roshan Mathew entered the frame, the teaser gets more intense. The movie will debut on the streaming service Netflix on August 5.

