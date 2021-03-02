Alia Bhatt Drops Lovely Wish For Tiger Shroff On His 31st Birthday; See Picture

Tiger Shroff has turned 31 on March 2, 2021. On the occasion of the Baaghi actor's birthday, his friends and celebs poured in lovely wishes. One of them was Tiger's Student of The Year 2 co-star, Alia Bhatt who took to her Instagram stories to wish the actor. She penned a short note along with Tiger’s picture.

Alia Bhatt's wish for Tiger Shroff

On Instagram, Alia shared a close up picture of Tiger. In the picture, he can be seen in a white shirt and black tie. He gave an intense look towards the camera. Alia captioned her post by writing “Happy Birthday Tigerr. Wishing you all the Love and Happiness today and every day.” Tiger also reposted her story on his Instagram and wrote, “thank u so much alia.” Take a look at it below.

Family and friends wish Tiger

His family members including mother Ayesha, father Jackie, and close friends wished the actor as well. His mother Ayesha, shared multiple pictures of him. Some of them were childhood pictures, others were from recent times. In her caption, she wrote, “Happppppiest birthday to the kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy. May God bless you always my darling son @tigerjackieshroff.”

Jackie Shroff simply posted a cute picture of him along with Tiger. In the picture, Jackie can be seen tying Tiger’s shoelaces while he was a toddler. In his caption, he just added a heart emoji.

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a picture with Tiger on his Instagram. In the picture, they can be seen hugging each other. He said, “My brother @tigerjackieshroff - wishing you a very happy birthday- you are one of the hardest working actors I have had pleasure to work with. Love you man - Riaan & Rahyl send their love.”

Student Of The Year 2 co-star Ananya Panday posted a photo on the Instagram story to wish Tiger. In the picture, both can be seen standing on the stage while Ananya posed as if she was dancing. She wrote, "Happy bday!! I’ll try not to scare you with my hectic dance moves this year."

Tiger Shroff's movies and more

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with the film Heropanti in 2014. He is best known for action films such as Baaghi, the sequel Baaghi 2, Bhaagi 3 and War. Tiger Shroff's latest song release was Casanova that received a positive response from the viewers. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Heropanti 2 and Ganapath: Part One.

