Alia Bhatt Drops Ranbir's Unseen Pic From 'Brahmastra'; Shares His Best Trait As Co-star

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a mythological drama that will revolve around Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva. While there is still over a month left in the film's release, its makers are fueling fans' excitement with regular updates. As Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's first film together on which they have worked for five years, the Darlings star recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes picture of her husband and also shared his traits as a co-star.

Alia Bhatt recently held an Ask Me Anything session for her Instagram followers and answered questions regarding her maiden collaboration Darlings and the upcoming film Brahmastra. During the session, one of her followers asked "Best trait of Ranbir as a co-star?" To answer the question, Alia Bhatt shared a photo of Ranbir lying on the ground in a white shirt and making a heart with his hand. Along with the picture, Alia Bhatt mentioned how Ranbir Kapoor is the "easiest" person to work with as he is very punctual. She added the actor is disciplined and never leaves the set.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Ranbir is the easiest person to work with! He's so punctual! He's so giving as an actor! He never leaves the set! His discipline is beyond brilliant!!! Also he would make these little hearts for me in between shots!"

Deva Deva's teaser

After releasing Kesariya, the makers of the film recently teased another song Deva Deva from the movie. In the track, Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva, who is the Agniastra of the modern age, practises his powers. Sharing the track's teaser, director Ayan Mukerji wrote, "DEVA DEVA Teaser (And the rest of it - out on this coming Monday - the day of Lord Shiva 🕉) Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie!" "It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us…And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th !" he added.

Details about Brahmastra

Touted to be a mythological film, Brahmatsra Part 1: Shiva will focus on Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva who is the new avatar of Agniastra on Earth. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film will also feature legendary stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni as well as Mouni Roy. After much delay and anticipation, the film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

