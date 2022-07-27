While Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her maiden production Darlings, she is also expecting her first baby with her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor. However, Alia Bhatt is surely giving away some major outfit goals with her recent photoshoots and outings. As the actor recently dropped some stunning pictures from Darlings promotions, her 2 States co-star gave her a sweet compliment.

Alia looked jaw-droppingly stunning in her latest photoshoot as she donned a white shirt on blue jeans with white fringes. She accessorised her look with gold hoops and rings and completed it with white block heels. Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote, "just another day … lounging around and promoting darlings - hope you’re having a nice .. bye."

The actor's pictures caught the attention of her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor, who could not stop gushing over her pregnancy glow. Arjun Kapoor immediately reacted to the photo and heaped praise on Alia. In his comment, he wrote, "This jawline during pregnancy." "Kamaal hai Alia Bhatt... too gewd".

This is not the first time that Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe with her stunning looks. At the trailer launch event of Darlings, Alia Bhatt arrived in a Valentino yellow mini balloon dress. The dress had a halter neck and knot that added to its elegance. Alia ditched accessories and completed her look with a pair of hot pink heels. She tied her hair in a ponytail and went for soft-glam makeup. Take a look:

More about Darlings

The upcoming movie Darlings, which will mark Alia Bhatt's production debut also stars Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. The movie is touted to be a crime drama with some dark comedy that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Alia Bhatt is co-producing the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The makers of the film dropped a theatrical release and opted to unveil it on the streaming service Netflix. The film will arrive on the OTT giant on August 5.

