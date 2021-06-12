Alia Bhatt Enjoys 'brunching With The Fam' Outing As BFFs Meet Upon Easing Of Restrictions

India continued to show improvement in the battle against COVID-19, bringing down the number of daily cases by over 3 lakh in the last fortnight. The reduction in the number of daily cases had led to relaxation in the lockdown-like restrictions in various states and Mumbai too witnessed opening up of services with conditions. One of those to step out over the opening up of restrictions was Alia Bhatt, who enjoyed a brunch with sister Shaheen and her BFFs.

Alia Bhatt and co step out up as COVID-19 restrictions ease

With Mumbai being placed in Level-3 of the Maharashtra government’s five-level restrictions, the authorities have allowed the resumption of restaurants, with 50 per cent capacity, till 4 PM. On Friday, Alia, Shaheen and their close friends, sister duo Akansha and Anushka Ranjan, and two more friends came together for a brunch session. The group was clicked by the cameras at a restaurant in South Mumbai and had their masks on, while exiting the venue.

Later, they posted pictures on Instagram .The group was all smiles as they struck a pose with each other and the delicacies that they enjoyed. Actor Anushka called the group as ‘happy souls’, though sister Akansha was not seen in the picture. She also used the hashtag ‘Brunchin with the Fam’ as the latter was seen posing in other pictures.

The Udta Punjab had also contracted the COVID-19 virus in April, but recovered from it. Alia had also stepped out to meet her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently.

Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had been scheduled for release on July 30. However, the second wave of COVID-19 disrupted the entire release calendar as theatres in many parts of the country were closed.

Meanwhile, the shooting also started on Monday with new restrictions like bio-bubble and no one allowed to step out after 5 PM. At the same time, many production houses have also been holding vaccination drives.

