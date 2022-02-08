Alia Bhatt Expresses Her Wish To Work With Allu Arjun, Says 'entire Family Is Actor's Fan'

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi and has been busy promoting the movie. The actor will also be making her debut in the South Indian film industry through SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. During one of her recent interviews, Alia revealed that she wished to work with Telugu film star Allu Arjun.

Alia Bhatt wants to work with Allu Ajrun

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt shared that her entire family watched Allu Arjun's recent movie Pushpa: The Rise and had become his fans of the actor. The Gully Boy actor added that her family called her Aalu and home and often asked her when she was going to work with him and teased her saying, "Aalu, when will you work with Allu?" Alia Bhatt said that she will gladly jump on board if she got a chance to work with him.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, released in December last year and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and also ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Even after the release of Pushpa on Amazon Prime, moviegoers continued watching the film in cinema halls. Its second part titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to commence production in April 2022.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the biographical crime drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film will follow through the life of Gangubai, who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie will also star Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

The film will have its world premiere at Berlinale Speciale Gala Section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from February 10 to February 20. The film will release in theatres on February 25, 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by celebrated filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjun_officialy/@aliabhatt