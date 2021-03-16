Alia Bhatt Extends Gratitude For Birthday Wishes; Stuns In Black Shimmery Dress

Alia Bhatt who celebrated her birthday on March 15, 2021, shared a picture of herself from her birthday party to thank all those who had wished her and bestowed their love on her. The caption which she used for her picture was a simple, “thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light ðŸ’—”. The actor is seen posing against a backdrop of her name spelled in pink lights that colours the entire picture with its hues. Alia Bhatt chose to wear a show-stopping outfit for her special day which was celebrated a day before her actual birthday, that is, on March 14, 2021.

Alia Bhatt's message of gratitude

Alia Bhatt’s birthday attire was a black dress with a statement red rose at the neckline of her dress. The dress had a deep plunging v at her neckline that went deep down. That black blingy dress also had short cap sleeves that skimmed the top of Alia Bhatt’s shoulders. Alia Bhatt chose to keep her hair open as it cascaded in natural waves down her back. Her makeup comprised of black smoky eyes and a dark nude hue on her lips. For the picture on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram, she can be seen standing against a bar that is lit by ‘Alia’ lights and has some vines decorating the spot.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post got her 3682 comments and 674k likes and still counting. The majority of her followers continued to wish her on the occasion of her birthday and express their love and appreciation for her. Some of her fans also said that she looked absolutely stunning in her picture and that the dress was gorgeous. Other comments were an amalgamation of emojis that expressed appreciation for the actor.

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s birthday, team RRR unveiled the first look of her character Sita from the film. Alia Bhatt can be seen seated in the promo image, wearing a green blouse. Her look has been kept very simple and Bhatt is looking away from the camera in the promo while looking very introspective. Her hair is in a puffy braid and a simple maang-tika hangs from her centre-part. The top of the picture has the words, “Happy birthday Alia Bhatt/Sita” written on it.

