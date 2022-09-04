Ever since mom-to-be Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor for the promotion of his upcoming film Brahmastra, the star has been giving major style statements with her stunning looks. The actor, who has been proudly seen flaunting her baby bump at various events, showed her eagerness for the little one's arrival with a unique twist.

During a recent promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday, Alia who was present with Ranbir, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and SS Rajamouli, experimented with her fashion while going all different with her looks.

Alia Bhatt flaunts 'Baby-On-Board' outfit during recent event

The actor who looked ravishing in a dark pink sharara, proudly turned around to give the guests a better glimpse at a special message inscribed on the back. The message written on the back of the outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla read, ‘Baby on board. 'Besides the ‘baby on board’ message, ‘love’ was also written all over the attire.



On the other hand, the Shamshera star looked dapper in an all-black look as he stood beside Alia while she showed the design on her back to the audience. Soon after the videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media, Alia's look from the event went on to become a rage on the internet.

The organisers of the mega event in Hyderabad had to face a major hiccup after it got cancelled due to security permission. The venue then got shifted to a hotel from Ramoji Film City. According to HT, a letter from the Hyderabad police claims that the organisers requested security at the last minute and it wasn’t possible for them to deploy heavy security for the event at such short notice. HT cited sources from the department who confirmed that the letter is genuine and the permission was indeed denied. However, the makers in a statement claimed that the reports are not true and that they had applied for the permission eight days ago, as per the rules.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra has been in the news ever since the makers announced the beginning of the project. After facing a lot of hiccups, the film is finally set to run theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla/Neetu_Kapoor