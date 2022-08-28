Alia Bhatt Flaunts Singing Skills, Croons Brahmastra's 'Kesariya' As Ranbir Cheers Fondly

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are surely on cloud nine as the couple is set to welcome their first child together. The actor couple announced their pregnancy earlier in June and since then are often spotted together. Meanwhile, the two stars are awaiting the release of their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The couple is currently busy promoting their upcoming film at various events.

The duo was recently spotted at IIT Bombay where Alia Bhatt flaunted her singing skills. Alia sang the Brahmastra's famous song 'Kesariya' as the crowd cheered for her. Ranbir Kapoor, who was sitting next to Alia, also cheered for his wife as he clapped to encourage her.

Alia had earlier dropped pictures on her Instagram handle and joked about finally getting into IIT. She posted a series of photos and wrote in the caption, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA".

In the pictures, Alia flaunted her baby bump in a brown shirt and flared jeans. She opted for light makeup and left her locks open. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoops and a few rings.

Speaking about the B-town couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. While the couple is waiting to welcome their first baby together, they are also gearing up for their maiden collaboration Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt