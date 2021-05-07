Alia Bhatt Fluently Speaks In Telugu In A Video, Fans Comment, 'we Stan A Goddess'

Alia Bhatt’s fluent Telugu has left fans speechless. Alia Bhatt and the rest of the RRR team recently teamed up for a video to spread awareness about the ongoing pandemic. But more than the message and the safety measures that one should take, Alia Bhatt’s fluency while speaking in Telugu wowed fans. Many were quick to react to the same in the comment section of the video.

Alia Bhatt’s fluency in Telugu leaves fans speechless

The ongoing pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a complete halt. Many people are suffering immensely in COVID-19’s second wave. Amidst this situation, several celebrities have stepped in to help people in need and to spread awareness about taking necessary measure and most importantly getting themselves vaccinated.

SS Rajamouli and his RRR team are the latest celebrities to spread awareness about this issue. RRR’s latest video features SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt speaking about this issue. In the video, the RRR team talked about why one should wear masks and sanitize themselves regularly. But more than the message, many fans were shocked to see Alia Bhatt speaking Telugu.

The video starts with Alia saying hello to all in Telugu. She continues to speak in Telugu and says, “The second wave of coronavirus infections has been spreading rapidly and we are witnessing a huge number of spikes in COVID cases across the country”. Further she adds, “Wear a mask and get vaccinated”. Watch this video of Alia Bhatt spreading the importance of the vaccine while speaking in Telugu below.

As mentioned earlier, Alia Bhatt’s fans were quite impressed by the actor’s fluency in Telugu. One fan wrote, “Oh Alia your Telugu is fab”. Another fan commented, “So good to hear you speaking in Telugu”. One Instagram user commented, “We stan a goddess”. Take a look at these comments on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post below.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR is set to release on October 13th, 2021. But owing to the ongoing pandemic this release might get postponed. In this highly anticipated film of the year, Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Sita. Alia Bhatt’s look from RRR was released on her birthday in March with a solo poster. Take a look at Alia first still as Sita from RRR below.

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT’S INSTAGRAM

