Here's How Alia Bhatt Manages To Stay Fit And Calm Through Her Busy Schedule

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. Since the day she was launched in her debut film Student of the Year, she has had fans adore her. Her latest movies on-screen was Kalank in which she was seen playing the role of Roop. Alia is known to have lost a lot of weight for her debut film. Recently in an interview, she shared a few tips on staying fit. Here is a look at them:

Once upon a time, Alia dreamed to be an actor

In one of her interviews with a media portal, Alia shared that she has dreamt of being an actor since her childhood. She also said that she had to undergo a lot of hardships when she was working to get into the perfect shape. But her dream kept her going on and very soon her dream came true when she met one of the famous directors of the film industry. The director asked her to lose 16 kg within the next six months. She took on the challenge and in three months she reached a commendable number of 54kg. In the interview, Alia also said that it was an exciting journey to lose weight. She was very obsessed with changing her diet and following a healthy one. She also invested her efforts in working out. Cut to years later, and today Alia is a self-proclaimed fitness freak. Here is a look at how she manages to work out even with busy schedule.

Elements from Alia's fitness journal

According to an interview by Alia's trainer, her workout routine is a mix of strength, functional and high-intensity work. She also takes up a sport once in a while. Even with a busy schedule that has her shooting and promoting her upcoming films, Bhatt makes it to the gym often enough. Her trainer said that they train at least five times a week.

They add a high-intensity session a couple of times a week to keep challenging her. On days when they cannot train together, Alia reportedly diligently follows a cardio routine. She loves running and working on her legs. Her trainer said that Alia has also recently started liking skipping.

Alia often keeps posting videos and photos of her working out. She has also previously shared in interviews that she prefers to meditate when she feels anxious. In one of her interviews with a leading daily, Alia said that she had decided to meditate and gather her peace and calm, since her busy days shooting 2 movies simultaneously - Bramhastra and Kalank.

