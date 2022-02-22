Alia Bhatt Gets Candid About Building Production House In Next Decade Of Her Career

Actor Alia Bhatt has managed to forge an impressive résumé over the years in Bollywood as she covered a wide number of genres through her choices of films and roles. From Highway to Love You Zindagi, the audience has witnessed the young actor seamlessly transition from a carefree youngster to a spy embarked on a national mission. With a career spanning almost a decade, her upcoming release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, only proves that she has much more left to offer with her acting prowess.

Apart from acting, the 28-year-old star also tried her hand at producing as she bankrolled Darlings under her banner Eternal Sunshine Production last year. Talking about the same, the actor revealed the new chapter in her career which she wishes to work on for the next decade.

Alia Bhatt on building a production house in 10 years

In an interview with PTI, the young actor revealed that she would want to focus on building her production house, Eternal Sunshine Production, in the next ten years. She stated, ''It has been 10 years for me in the industry and my next 10-year plan is to build my production house''. The banner was established by the actor in March last year and has bankrolled the upcoming dark-comedy Darlings starring Alia herself with seasoned actor Shefali Shah.

The young actor also talked about choosing characters that will 'make her heart skip a beat' after completing 10 years in Bollywood. She said, ''Now, in this part of life, I want to do front foot characters and mass entertainers because that is not easy to do either. I first wanted to prove to myself that I can act then prove to the world, which simultaneously happened,''

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Slated to be released on February 25, the film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also features Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and more. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi are set to make a cameo in the film. The film and the team recently enjoyed its premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt