Newlywed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have resumed work after tying the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding on April 14. After the nuptials, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paps working on his 'Animal', meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's photos from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem went viral on the internet.

This weekend, the new bride Alia Bhatt attended a Bollywood party as she caught the attention of paps on late Sunday. However, what stole the limelight was the actor's special moment with an ardent fan.

Alia Bhatt receives a special wedding gift

As Alia Bhatt sat in her swanky car to return home, she was stopped by a fan who had something special to hand over to her. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor appeared to be surprised after receiving a cake box. As soon as she opened it, a wide smile spread across her face. The actor's fan customised Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photo on the cake to give her a special gift after the marriage ceremony. A happy Alia took a brief moment to thank the fan before leaving. Check out the video posted by pap account Varinder Chawla below:

This came just hours after Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport on Sunday. The duo who kick-started the shooting of their movie in North India returned to Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor wore a white shirt which was topped with a checkered t-shirt and matching khaki trousers. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a breezy black summer dress to finish her airport look. Take a look at it here:

On Sunday morning, Alia Bhatt also took to social media to inform fans that she's listening to 'Kesariya' on loop. For those unaware, a snippet of this Brahmastra song was released by Ayan Mukerji to mark the beginning of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities.

Kesariya's teaser video begins with Ranbir Kapoor embracing Alia Bhatt on a romantic boat ride, soon after the Brahmastra male lead showers flowers on his ladylove as he chases Alia on a narrow street. Meanwhile, the melodious voice of singer Arijit Singh keeps fans hooked on the track. Loaded with picturesque scenes, Kesariya has ended up impressing fans on a whole new level. Watch it here:

Image: Varindar Chawla