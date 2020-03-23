Alia Bhatt Gives Another Glimpse Of Her Self-quarantine At Home With No-makeup Selfie

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, people are being advised to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposed. Bollywood celebrities too have decided to take time off from their busy schedules and stay indoors. Recently, Alia Bhatt urged her fans to stay home in the cutest way possible.

Alia Bhatt, who is on a self-quarantine mode right now, is giving her fans a glimpse of how she is keeping herself busy. Alia Bhatt recently posted a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram handle. The actor strikes a pose with a little smile on her face. She is seen wearing a cute green panda printed night-suit. Alia Bhatt in her caption urged her fans to stay home. She wrote, “Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody..🧚😬 #stayhomestaysafe 💪”

Alia Bhatt is quite active on her social media as she has taken an off from her busy schedules. The actor is giving her fans a glimpse of how she is spending her self-quarantine. In the recent past, she posted a picture where the actor was seen reading a book. While, in another picture, she was seen enjoying the sunset with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Be it Alia Bhatt's selfies or her pictures having a good time at home, the actor is making sure to spread awareness among her fans to stay home and stay safe from the exposure to the novel coronavirus.

