Alia Bhatt Gives Away Words Of Wisdom On Monday Morning, Says 'smile, Dream, Shine'

Bollywood Actor Alia Bhatt is currently loaded with work as she has several projects in her pipeline. The actor, who recently wrapped up her shoot for SS Rajamouli's RRR, shared a photo of her chilling at the beach in a summery look. The Raazi actor also drove away her Monday blues as she shared some words of wisdom with her Instagram family.

Alia Bhatt's words of wisdom

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a photo of her chilling at a beach with her 54.4 million followers. The actor was seen soaking up the sun as she was dressed in a blue swimsuit. She sat in the shade, under a tree, as seen in the photo. The Highway actor also wore a hat to stay away from tanning. The Gully Boy actor wrote in the caption, "smile dream shine 🌙". Actor Mouni Roy reacted to Alia's photo and wrote, "So pweedy ☺️💛".

Alia Bhatt's Instagram presence

Alia Bhatt keeps her millions of followers entertained with regular posts and stories. The actor recently shared a video of her skincare routine on YouTube and tease it on Instagram. The actor shot the video in her vanity van and took her viewers through her daily skincare routine. She shared the video on Saturday, July 24, 2021. In the teaser video, she welcomed her viewers to her YouTube channel AliaBe!. She was then seen introducing her best friend as she shared some clips from the original video. The caption read, "But first, skincare 💁🏻‍♀️ New YouTube video coming this Saturday!!🦋🦋".

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actors in the film industry. The actor has several projects in her timeline, including a South debut. The Dear Zindagi actor recently wrapped up the shoot of her Telugu debut film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Moreover, Alia has also wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also all set to appear alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt also announced her collaboration with Ranveer Singh for the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor also began the shoot for her debut production film DARLINGS!.

