Alia Bhatt Gives Befitting Reply When Asked About North-South Debate; 'Be Little Kind...'

There has been clamour regarding North films vs South films and earlier it got intensified following the Twitter rift between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa over Hindi being the 'national language' and the success of South films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. While the South vs North debate has become a talking point, actor Alia Bhatt believes, "All south films have not worked, similarly some Hindi films have done well too", adding, "good content will always be appreciated, no matter where it is made".

In an exclusive chat with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about her views on the ongoing North-South debate. She said that it's a tough year for Indian cinema, adding, "We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, ‘Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema…’. But are we counting the films that have done well this year?" She continued by saying that there are films in the South industry that have not worked, "some of the films have worked, and they are very good films". Quoting her blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt said that it worked and did very well.

The Gully Boy fame actor further opined that good content will always be welcomed. Alia said that Indian cinema is dealing with hard times as the film industry is recovering from the losses incurred during the pandemic. She went on to state,

"The theatres were shut for almost two years, so there is sort of assessment, ‘What are the films that are going to work in the theaters?’, ‘What are the films which are working in general? and more. But, it doesn’t mean that Hindi cinema is over. This ain’t happening."

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Darlings, which also marks the Raazi actor's debut production. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles and will start streaming on Netflix on August 5.

Set against the backdrop of a lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, the story revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter duo, who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, find courage and love as they try to find their place in the world.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt