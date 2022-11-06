Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child during the afternoon hours on Sunday, November 6. On Sunday morning, the couple was spotted arriving at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, for the delivery of their first child. Along with the couple, their family members, including Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor also reached the hospital.

According to a report by PTI, Alia Bhatt arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11 am-12 pm for the past few days," the hospital insider said.

The Brahmastra actor took to her Instagram handle and announced,"And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic)."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating after they met on a film set in 2017. After going out for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot earlier this year in April. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with their close family and friends in attendance. Over two months later, the Darlings star announced her pregnancy with Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt