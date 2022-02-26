Alia Bhatt has most certainly left the audience stunned with her commendable acting skills in her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is currently basking in the success of the biopic crime drama movie. Alia did not leave any stone unturned to promote the film and recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her daily life during the film's promotions.

Alia Bhatt recently collaborated with Instagram to give her fans a tour of her daily life during the promotions of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the video, the actor can be seen telling her fans that her film is currently in cinemas. She said, "Hi guys. I'm Alia Bhatt and my film Gangubai Kathiawadi is in cinemas now." The next visuals saw the actor practising yoga in her Mumbai house, while her pet cat Edward was roaming around her. She then performed her skincare routine and went to get her hair and makeup done.

She was then seen donning a white saree with a black border and blouse for a photoshoot. The actor accessorised her look with heavy metal jewellery and added a white rose to her braid. She then played the drum and also danced to her song Dholida. In the end, the actor had a meal to "refuel" and then bid her fans goodbye.

Sharing the video, Instagram wrote, "Lights Camera Alia. Spend the day with actress Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt), star of the new film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” as she goes from the yoga mat to the red carpet (with a special visit from Edward along the way).⁣ Reel by @aliaabhatt⁣, Music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the true story of a brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi, who went on to become one of the strongest women of Kamathipura. Alia Bhatt played the titular role and has wowed the audience with her ace acting skills. The film was released on February 25, but it had its international premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this month. The movie also had a guest appearance by Ajay Devgn, who played the role of a don Rahim Lala. The film is directed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Its first-day box office collection reportedly crossed the Rs 10 crores benchmark.

