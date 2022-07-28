Alia Bhatt is all set to bring her maiden production to the home screens of the audience. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings, in which she is not only the lead actor but also a co-producer. While the movie is over a week away from its release, Alia Bhatt is making sure not to leave any stone unturned in its promotions. She recently gave a sneak peek into her feisty character from her forthcoming film.

Alia Bhatt and her co-star Shefali Shah will be seen fighting against domestic violence in their new movie. Netflix India recently dropped a video featuring Alia Bhatt as she channels her character from Darlings. In the clip, Alia Bhatt's Badrunisa could be seen folding some clothes as she says "Auraton ka apmaan karna aapke liye haanikarak ho sakta hai. Haanikarak jaise office ki shirts ka design hi badal jaana." She then shows a burnt shirt of her husband Hamza, played by Vijay Varma.

The video then follows some clips from the movie featuring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. The caption read, "WARNING: Auraton ka apmaan karna can be dangerous for your office shirts. Video dekhoge toh samajh jaoge darlings."

Darlings trailer

Darlings trailer gave a glimpse of the drama and comedy that will unfold in front of viewers. The video begins with Vijay Varma giving an introduction of his character Hamza Sheikh who decides to leave his wife Badrunisa, played by Alia. Badrunisa and her mother, portrayed by Shefali Shah, then file a missing complaint. The clip further revealed how Badrunisa seeks revenge on her husband which adds drama to the story. Watch the trailer here.

More about Darlings

The upcoming movie Darlings, which will mark Alia Bhatt's production debut also stars Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. The movie is touted to be a crime drama with some dark comedy that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film will arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in