Alia Bhatt Gives Shoutout To Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan'

The trailer for Shakun Batra's next, Gehraiyaan, has been released on Thursday and fans are already excited about the film. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa and the trailer has already given a few hints about modern adult relationships. Apart from the fans, many celebrities have hailed Deepika Padukone and the other cast for their performance.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who is also known for her spectacular performances in the films like Raazi, Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, and more, has given a shoutout to the trailer. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt reposted Deepika Padukone's post in one of her stories, captioning it, "Love Love Love !!!". The Brahmastra actor also dropped four hearts with the story.

Not only Alia, but many famous stars like Chunky Pandey also expressed happiness over the trailer launch. Chunky took to his Instagram handle and reposted the trailer on one of his stories. He captioned it, "Wow What a trailer".

About the trailer of Gehraiyaan

The trailer starts off with a scene involving Deepika Padukone's character Alisha and her partner, Dhairya Karwa's character Karan, fighting. The next visual is of the former's cousin Tia, played by Ananya Panday and her fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, coming to meet them. Zain shows interest in Alisha. As they go on a trip, Zain tries to flirt with Alisha after which the latter asked, "Are you trying to flirt with me?".. Alisha and Zain fall for each other and get intensely intimate and their relationship starts. However, they hide it from their respective partners. The plot of the film revolves around the problems that emerge as they battle 'guilt', suspicions from their respective partners, and their elder family members also attempting to create a resolution.

About the film

Gehraiyaan will be streamed on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. Earlier, it was set to be released on January 25, but the dates got postponed earlier this month. While speaking in an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that the character Alisha is very close to her heart and also one of the most challenging he has portrayed on screen. The Bajirao Mastaani actor added that she is grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/deepikapadukone